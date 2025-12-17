What’s in a number? How NHLers get their digits

Send this page to someone via email

Drew Doughty had the same digit stitched on his back since junior.

The Los Angeles Kings defenceman got No. 8 to match his birthday when he joined the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm and kept it after making the NHL. Doughty, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, wore the same number 19 combined seasons — until he didn’t partway through his 20th.

Cale Makar was an early inclusion for Canada’s roster at last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman also wears No. 8.

Doughty, who turned 38 on Dec. 8, also eventually made it to the team. Locker-room seniority meant he should have gotten first pick, but there was a problem.

“Would have been a conversation,” Doughty said with that trademark toothless grin of the coveted threads. “But they had already started selling (Makar No. 8) jerseys when I got named.”

Doughty instead donned No. 89 for the showcase that Canada won in dramatic fashion over the United States.

“I talked to (Makar),” he said. “If I make the (Olympic) team, we gotta stick with it.”

NHLers land on their jersey numbers a variety of different ways.

Sometimes there’s a family or personal connection. Other players are given numbers when they get to the league and never switch. And some are forced into hard choices when coming to a new team.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman had sported No. 11 since childhood when he signed with Edmonton in 2021.

“It’s obviously retired for Mark Messier,” he explained. “My oldest son was going to turn one on Dec. 18 that year, so an easy transition to No. 18.”

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang had always pulled on No. 58 before getting handed No. 49 at his first training camp. After making the team, he had some bad news for a grinding forward now among hockey’s most recognizable media personalities.

“Paul Bissonette had 58,” Letang said with a smile. “I had to tell Paul, ‘I’m gonna have to take your number.'”

San Jose Sharks winger Tyler Toffoli asked if he could switch off No. 73 — a number he still wears — after hoisting the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014.

“It was a training camp number,” said Toffoli, who had No. 16 in junior. “I wanted to change, but (Kings general manager) Dean Lombardi didn’t let me.”

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares wore No. 19 in minor hockey before his future best man, former NHLer Cody Goloubef, forced him into a decision.

“He didn’t want to give it up, so I just flipped it around,” Tavares said. “There were a few guys wearing (No. 91). Sergei Fedorov was probably the biggest NHLer at the time … stuck with it since.”

Tampa Bay captain Victor Hedman wore No. 41 in Sweden, just like his brothers, but goaltender Mike Smith had it when he joined the Lightning.

“I was a big Colorado Avalanche fan growing up and watched Ray Bourque do his thing,” he said. “That’s why I picked No. 77.”

Jacob Fowler had to go outside the box with the Montreal Canadiens when he picked No. 32 in honour of a fellow U.S.-born goaltender.

“Going through the picking-a-number process, and you look at every number a goalie has worn,” he said of the storied franchise. “Pretty much all of them are retired, or if not, going to be retired very soon.

“I’ve never worn 32, but growing up, Jonathan Quick was always the best American goalie.”

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn sports No. 10 because of his favourite player growing up.

“Obviously me and Pavel Bure’s games don’t go hand-in-hand,” he said. “But I loved him as a kid. I loved his skill, I loved his flash.”

Maple Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly had No. 4 in junior and doubled it up out of necessity when he got to Toronto.

“My dad encouraged me to wear numbers that were associated with the defenceman,” he said. “Small curves and low numbers.”

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, meanwhile, tripled up in the NHL.

“I always had No. 30 … and No. 90 was when I was drafted,” he said. “They gave me 90 for development camp. And then when I came over here, I was like, ‘Why not? New chapter, new adventure.'”

Nashville Predators centre Ryan O’Reilly always donned No. 9 until he got to Colorado, where Matt Duchene had dibs.

“Mike Modano went to Detroit from Dallas and wore No. 90,” he said. “One of my favourite players to watch. I thought the zero with O’Reilly would look nice.

“Bigger number makes you look a little thicker out there.”

WORLD JUNIOR MEMORIES

Canada is holding its training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., ahead of the world junior hockey championship in Minnesota. Connor McDavid played at the event twice, including a 2015 gold-medal victory on home soil in Toronto and Montreal.

“The hype was huge,” recalled the Oilers captain. “It can be a lot for these young guys. It’s a lot of expectation. The pressure’s on for them, but it’s such a great experience.”

-With files from Daniel Rainbird in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2025.