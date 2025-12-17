Menu

Crime

Charges won’t be laid after Winnipeg police shooting left man dead, officer stabbed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Manitoba’s police watchdog says charges won’t be laid after a shooting left one man dead and an officer recovering from a stab wound to the throat.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg officers were reasonable in their actions and didn’t commit a criminal offence.

Police were called in November 2024 to a Portage Avenue shopping centre, where the officer had been stabbed and a suspect shot.

A witness video shows a man standing at a bus shelter being told to put down an axe and an Exacto knife.

The man starts moving toward police and stabs an officer.

Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead in hospital, and the injured officer recovered as the stab wound missed major arteries.

“In reviewing the evidence available, the civilian director is of the opinion that the subject officers were reasonable in their actions,” acting civilian director Bruce Sychuk said in his report.

“The subject officers did not commit a criminal offence in this tragic incident. Therefore, no charges are recommended and the IIU investigation is now completed and closed.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

