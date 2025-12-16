Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in 2 Mission, B.C. attempted abductions within 24 hours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Police in the Fraser Valley in British Columbia are warning the public to be on the lookout after two alleged abduction attempts within 24 hours.

Mission RCMP say the first case happened overnight between Sunday and Monday on Logan Avenue in the Fraser Valley community, where a woman was walking when she was approached by a white SUV driven by a South Asian man.

Police say the man asked the woman for sex and attempted to pull her into the vehicle when she refused, adding that the woman was then likely bear-sprayed when she ran away.

Then, at around 6:30 p.m., another woman told a bystander she was approached on 3rd Avenue, also by a South Asian man driving a white SUV.

She said the driver also tried to pull her into the vehicle after asking for sex, but she was able to get away.

Police say the woman left the scene before police arrived, and investigators are now looking into whether these women were targeted because they are from a vulnerable sector of the community.

The suspect is described as about 180 centimetres tall, with a beard, short hair and tattoos on his arms, and anyone with information should contact Mission RCMP.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

