Woman being treated after getting hand stuck in meat grinder, Toronto police say

A woman was sent to hospital Monday night with life-altering injuries after police say she got her hand stuck in a meat grinder.
Toronto police were called to the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive at approximately 11:19 p.m. for reports of an industrial accident.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police said it was reported an adult female employee got her hand stuck in a meat grinder. Paramedics confirmed the woman is 19 years old.
Trending Now
The woman was then transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the provincial Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.
Comments