Woman being treated after getting hand stuck in meat grinder, Toronto police say

A woman was sent to hospital Monday night with life-altering injuries after police say she got her hand stuck in a meat grinder.

Toronto police were called to the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive at approximately 11:19 p.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

Police said it was reported an adult female employee got her hand stuck in a meat grinder. Paramedics confirmed the woman is 19 years old.

The woman was then transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the provincial Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.