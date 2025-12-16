Maple Leafs announcer Joe Bowen to be honoured with ‘Holy Mackinaw Night’

Send this page to someone via email

As the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, the voice of the Buds will be honoured in a special celebration of his legendary career.

Joe Bowen, who has called more than 3,000 games for the Leafs, is set to retire after the 2025-26 season and the NHL says it plans to honour him with a celebration at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

Dubbed “Holy Mackinaw Night” after his well-known catchphrase, the event will include a ceremonial puck drop with Bowen and his family and special in-game moments commemorating his 44 years with the team.

“Over the many years I have become huge fans of a number of sports teams: the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, the Toronto Argos and the Green Bay Packers, of which I am an Owner,” Bowen said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“But there is only one team that I love, and that has always been the Toronto Maple Leafs. First as a fan and fortunately over the last 44 years as a broadcaster. December 16’s tribute will be as big a night as the arrival of my four sons and three grandchildren.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bowen first began his play-by-play career in the 1982-83 season, with his first game coincidentally being against the Blackhawks.

“Everybody has a dream,” Bowen told Global News in October. “I knew I wanted to do play-by-play. I’m living proof that sometimes if you have a dream, they come true.”

But that dream started with an unexpected twist. He got into a “profanity-laced conversation” when he thought a friend was pulling his leg. It turned out it was Jen Branson asking him for an interview, which instead turned into Branson offering him the job without an audition.

He’s now seen the Leafs through numerous seasons, from the Cliff Fletcher and Doug Gilmour years to the present-day core led by Auston Matthews.

Now, more than 40 years later, his era is coming to an end.

“Nobody represents the passion of Leafs Nation better than Joe Bowen, and his signature voice has been the soundtrack for so many iconic moments for the team over the past 44 years,” Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating Joe all season but especially making December 16 a very special tribute to the man known as the ‘voice of the Maple Leafs.’”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the pregame tributes and in-game moments, Holy Mackinaw tribute shirts will be available for purchase at the arena or online — featuring the same design worn by Leafs players this season, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Sick Kids Foundation.

People can also munch down on Bowen-inspired offerings at the arena, being exclusively offered for Tuesday’s game, with the Holy Mack N’ Cheesenaw! from Real Sports Bar & Grill making its way into the arena and the signature Holy Mackinaw Rye and Gingers cocktail available at all quick service bars at the venue.

The NHL said in a news release that fans can also meet Bowen before the game by signing up through the Fan Access program.