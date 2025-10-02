Legendary Maple Leafs announcer to receive special tribute during final season

Send this page to someone via email

After more than four decades as the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, legendary play-by-play announcer Joe Bowen is preparing to call his final season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will honour the 74-year-old broadcaster with a special tribute game later this year.

The big celebration will happen on Dec. 16, as the team hosts the Chicago Blackhawks, the same opponent from Bowen’s first broadcast in 1982.

Bowen announced earlier this summer that the 2025-26 NHL season will be his last behind the microphone. The beloved figure known for his enthusiasm and iconic catchphrase, “Holy Mackinaw,” began calling Leafs games in the 1982-83 season.

“Everybody has a dream,” Bowen said to Global News. “I knew I wanted to do play-by-play. I’m living proof that sometimes if you have a dream, they come true.”

That dream started with an unexpected twist.

Bowen recalls what was supposed to be his big break starting with confusion and a few colorful words. “I actually got into a profanity-laced conversation, thinking it was a friend pulling my leg. I later found out it was Jen Branson asking me for an interview.”

“I apologized profusely. Ten minutes later, he said, ‘Screw the audition, here’s the job.’”

Since then, Bowen has been behind the mic through every era of the modern Leafs, from the Cliff Fletcher and Doug Gilmour years to the present-day core led by Auston Matthews.

But it’s not just the games that made the job memorable. Bowen says he’ll miss the people the most, especially longtime broadcast partner Jim Ralph.

“I’ll miss working with Jim. I know in my heart of hearts, I’ve had the pleasure of sitting beside some truly wonderful people,” Bowen shared.

Ralph echoed the sentiment in an interview with Global News.

“I know Joe talked about it already, but to go to work and laugh and watch hockey… what a blessed life we’ve had. I think that’s what I’ll miss the most…the friendship. Although, it will continue regardless,” Ralph said.

According to the release put out by NHL, fans can expect a season-long celebration of Bowen’s incredible time serving the team.

“Nobody represents the passion of Leafs Nation better than Joe Bowen and his signature voice has been the soundtrack for so many iconic moments for the team over the past 44 years,” said Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating Joe all season but especially making December 16 a very special tribute to the man known as the ‘voice of the Maple Leafs’.”

Over his storied career, he has called more than 3,700 games and is expected to reach game number 3,800 in January 2026 — more than any broadcaster in franchise history.

Bowen began calling games on the radio back in 1982, before going on to deliver play-by-play accounts on midweek TV games in 1997, at a time when the Maple Leafs were broadcast on Global TV’s Toronto station.

As he looks ahead to his final season, Bowen shared a heartfelt message with the fanbase.

“Thank you to the loyal group known as Leaf Nation, for allowing me to invade your vehicle, family room, and hearts over these wonderful years. Your support and interaction have been what has made this ‘job’ so wonderful,” he said in a social media post announcing his leave.