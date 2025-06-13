‘Holy Mackinaw!’: Maple Leafs announcer says next season will be his last

Send this page to someone via email

After next season, Toronto Maple Leafs fans will have to adjust their ears to a new voice as they sit on the couch and watch the boys in blue and white chase hockey glory.

That is because legendary play-by-play man Joe Bowen announced Friday that next season would be his swansong.

“After 44 years of being the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, I have decided that the 2025-36 season will be my last behind the microphone,” the 74-year-old said in a goodbye letter posted to social media.

“I have been totally blessed to be able to do ‘My Dream Job’ for this long, eclipsing the career of my idol Foster Hewitt.”

Bowen, whose trademark is “Holy Mackinaw!,” will have called more than 3,800 games when all is said and done.

Story continues below advertisement

Bowen began calling games on the radio back in 1982, before going on to deliver play-by-play accounts on midweek TV games in 1997, at a time when the Maple Leafs were broadcast on Global TV’s Toronto station.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bowen’s letter went on to thank the two colour commentators he would most often share the booth with, along with fans of the team.

“I have worked with the absolute best at my side in the booth, Harry Neale for 12 seasons, but none better than my partner of 28 years, Jim Ralph,” he wrote.

“Most of all, thank you to the loyal group known as Leaf Nation, for allowing me to invade your vehicle, family room and hearts over these wonderful years. Your support and interaction has been what has made this ‘job’ so wonderful.”

And of course, he ended the letter off with his hopes that the Stanley Cup would return to Toronto for the first time since 1967.

“I sincerely hope this will be the ‘One Before I Am Done’ season for the Leafs as they chase that elusive Cup,” he concluded.

Sinatra said it best

And now the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend I'll say it clear

I'll state my case of which I'm certain I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way!!

THX LEAF NATION! pic.twitter.com/70ogU4BMqX — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) June 13, 2025