Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of B.C. as flood cleanup continues

Environment Canada has issued significant rainfall warnings in low-lying parts of southwestern British Columbia as major flood cleanup continues in some areas.

The agency is forecasting up to 70 millimetres of rain in areas including Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley into Wednesday morning.

Cleanup started Monday in Fraser Valley as water that flowed across the border from the Nooksack River in Washington state began to recede, but the flood threat remains for several B.C. rivers and has expanded to Metro Vancouver’s North Shore.

B.C. Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene said Monday that heavy rain in the province’s south coast created “increased flood and landslide risk” on the North Shore.

Greene said residents should avoid riverbanks and waterways as the water levels are high and the banks may not be stable.

As of Tuesday morning, BC Hydro says about 10,400 customers across the province remain without power due to strong winds brought on by the latest storm.