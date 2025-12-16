Woman dies after tree limb falls on her in Chilliwack storm

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman died on Monday after she was struck by a tree limb on a trail near a dog park in Chilliwack, B.C.

The woman was walking with her two young children around 3 p.m. on the trail near the dog park at Island 22 when the limb fell.

Two other people were in the area at the time and called 911 and provided care to the woman.

Chilliwack Fire Department and Emergency Health Services provided life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the weather at the time was severe and unpredictable and there is no indication this was anything other than a tragic and unforeseen event.

Police said the children were not physically harmed and are now with family members.

They are not releasing the name of the woman.