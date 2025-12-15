Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after dozens of holiday packages stolen from North Okanagan shop

RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident saying by the time they arrived at the store, the culprits were gone.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 8:07 pm
2 min read
A suspect is caught on security video stealing guitars early Sunday morning from Tutor-Tech Computers in Lumby. View image in full screen
A suspect is caught on security video stealing guitars early Sunday morning from Tutor-Tech Computers in Lumby. Tutor-Tech Computers
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owner of a North Okanagan store that was broken into over the weekend thinks of it as the ‘Grinch that stole Christmas,’ — or in this case, Grinches.

“It’s just a very selfish thing to do,” said Tim Reardon, owner of Tutor-Tech Computers.

At about 3:30 Sunday morning, security cameras captured a truck driving by the shop.

A few seconds later, it captures the sound of the engine shutting off.

Moments later, the video shows a suspect at the front door appearing to be picking the lock.

When those efforts fail, the suspect walks away, but a short time later, security footage shows the culprit, believed to be female, entering the store through the back door.

The suspect can be heard talking to another person, who appears to be at the back of the store.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to stealing half a dozen consigned guitars, dozens of parcels were also taken from the store, which, in addition to being a music and computer repair shop, is a courier pick-up and drop-off depot.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s basically a theft for the town, not just for me,” Reardon said. “A lot of people are going to be out of their packages for Christmas because of this.”

On Monday, those awaiting parcels lined up to find out the status of their packages.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” said Marilyn Stanek. “It didn’t get stolen … Christmas gifts for my daughter and grandsons.”

Ian Thompson, another Lumby resident, wasn’t as fortunate.

“We had some Christmas presents in the packages for my daughter and son coming up for Christmas and it’s just disappointing because I’ve got to do it all over again,” Thompson said. “One person ruins everything.”

Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike: Holiday cards, parcels likey won’t arrive in time for Christmas'
Canada Post strike: Holiday cards, parcels likey won’t arrive in time for Christmas
Trending Now

RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident and said that when they arrived at the store, the culprits had already fled.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added they are reviewing the security video and appealing to anyone who may have information to call the Lumby RCMP detachment.

While police look for the culprits, Reardon said he’s not wasting any time taking action to beef up security.

“It’s a shame that in a little community like Lumby, where it’s supposed to be safe, that you have to have maximum security,” Reardon stated.

Click to play video: 'BBB advice for protecting against porch pirates'
BBB advice for protecting against porch pirates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices