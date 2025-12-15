Well-known face might run for BC Conservative leader amid political uncertainty on B.C.’s right

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile former grocery executive is considering running for the leader of the BC Conservative Party.

Darrell Jones, who spent 49 years working for the Pattison Food Group and is probably best known for “Darrell’s Deals,” is considering throwing his hat into the ring.

He said the reason is simple.

“Today, we need better leadership or great leadership in the province of British Columbia that’s focused on sustainability of our province and the goodness for the people of British Columbia, and unity within all British Columbians,” he told Global News.

Jones said the economy is critical to every British Columbian, with lower taxes and the chance for everyone to succeed.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s newest right-wing political party, started by two former Conservative MLAs, appears to be in disarray.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement shared by OneBC’s X account says the party’s board of directors has removed Dallas Brodie as a leader.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

OneBC’s other sitting member in the legislature, Tara Armstrong, also posted on social media that she has lost confidence in Brodie and will not be caucusing with her.

However, Brodie, who hosted a meet and greet in Langley on Sunday, told Global News that she is still the leader.

“This has happened very quickly, and … there are still a lot of people relying on me, and I’m getting inundated with letters saying, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on?’ and I need to make sure that I’m here to represent the people who were happy with me being leader,” she said.

“So I need a little time, but yes, I do see myself as leader of the party.”

2:11 Ousted Conservative MLA starts new B.C. political party

Brodie also said she is going to keep representing people in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

OneBC has official party status with Brodie and Armstrong; however, if Armstrong is the only member, it would lose that status, meaning it wouldn’t have access to taxpayer funding and speaking time in question period.

The BC Conservatives are currently headed up by interim leader Trevor Halford after the ouster of former leader John Rustad.

Jones said he worries about what province his grandchildren will grow up in.

“My pitch to voters is really simple,” he said, “let’s make British Columbia the greatest place on earth to live and we can do that by working together, by solving our problems. Our problems can be solved, but you know, I want to give my quote… from the great Albert Einstein to best answer this question —The significant problems you face today can’t be solved at the same level of thinking you were at when you created them.”