Okanagan search and rescue crews keep busy amid changing weather patterns

As snowmobile season ramps up across the Okanagan, search and rescue crews are warning riders that backcountry adventures come with growing risks this time of year.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says it has already seen a busy start to the month.

“So far this month, we’ve had nine calls in 15 days,” said Duane Tresnich with COSAR. Crews say unpredictable weather patterns are contributing to hazardous conditions in the backcountry.

“We’ve had cold, we’ve had warm, the freezing level has climbed, so now with snow in some areas, we’re seeing a risk for avalanches,” Tresnich explained. “The snow up there is going to be melting and mushy and not very favourable for (snowmobile) good riding, but there’s always people that will try.”

COSAR recently responded to a rescue involving a vehicle stuck on a logging road, underscoring the dangers of winter travel on unmaintained routes.

“The logging roads are not plowed, so a lot of people are driving these roads that are unplowed and are hitting slippery sections and going into a ditch,” Tresnich said.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) faced similarly difficult conditions during its latest snowmobile rescue, encountering ice, fog, heavy winds and low visibility, which delayed search efforts.

“We hit some challenging, complex terrain for avalanche conditions and … we had to navigate around that, and sometimes it means we can’t search those areas until daylight,” Coralie Nairn, VSAR Search Manager, said.

Search and rescue teams say preparation is key before heading into the backcountry, especially as conditions can change quickly.

“If you’re going to go out there, make a trip plan, make sure you have all the essentials that you need in case you get stuck, you can start a fire, maybe even take some extra food with you,” Tresnich said.

While VSAR reports a slower year overall, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has already responded to 99 calls, making this its third busiest year on record.