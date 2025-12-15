‘We are going to kill you’: Man charged in U.S. for cross-border extortion attempt

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. authorities have charged a suspect in California following a cross-border investigation into death threats against a B.C.-based extortion target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to U.S. court documents, Jasmeet Singh made repeated calls threatening a victim who moved to Canada after helping Indian law enforcement identify and arrest two suspected members or associates of the gang in India.

The case first came to the FBI’s attention in Sacramento after the RCMP said Singh had threatened to kill the victim, identified as Victim 1 in the documents, over WhatsApp on May 27, 2024.

The caller identified himself as “Lucky Horshiarpur,” according to the court documents, who agents later identified as Singh.

The documents outline that Singh made threats against Victim 1 in a series of calls on May 27, 2024, and during the third call, Singh turned on his video function to show his face to Victim 1.

It was during this call that Singh threatened Victim 1 with “bodily harm,” states the documents, telling him that he would be killed for cooperating with Indian law enforcement.

Singh told Victim 1 he was going to be killed today or tomorrow, according to the documents, saying, “we are going to kill you.”

“Based on my training and experience, I believe that the entire purpose of Singh’s call to Victim 1 was to intimidate Victim 1 by threatening to kill Victim 1,” FBI special agent Brian Toy wrote.

“Indeed, Singh explicitly states that the purpose of the call was to tell Victim 1 about his plans to kill Victim 1.”

In the same call, Singh told Victim 1 the colour and make of Victim 1’s vehicle and hinted that he also knew the licence plate, the documents state. He also stated that he knew where Victim 1 spends his time and what kind of coffee he drinks.

“I believe the purpose of revealing such intimate knowledge of Victim 1 was to show that Singh was serious about his threats, had knowledge of Victim 1’s patterns of life, and therefore could credibly carry out his threat to kill Victim 1,” Toy writes.

“Later in the same call, Singh told Victim 1 that ‘…you’re going to die in Canada. I won’t even leave you capable of going to India.'”

Singh later sent a photo of what appeared to be Victim 1’s vehicle parked outside his home.

He later threatened Victim 1’s family in India.

The FBI questioned Singh on Aug. 29, 2024, and he remains in ICE custody as of Nov. 26, 2025, when the court documents were filed.

“I respectfully submit that this affidavit establishes probable cause that, on or about May 27, 2024, at approximately 3:58 a.m., within the Eastern District of California, defendant Singh, violated 18 U.S.C. § 875(c) by transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a “communication” containing a threat to injure and kill the person of Victim 1, by making oral threats over the Whatsapp application through an audio and video call,” Toy wrote.