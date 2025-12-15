SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

McDavid named NHL’s first star of the week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the NHL’s first star of the week.

The superstar centre had a league-leading 10 points (four goals, six assists) in four games last week as the Oilers posted a 2-1-1 record to hold down the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

McDavid scored twice, including the tying goal with two seconds remaining in regulation, in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

He had his 12th career four-assist performance in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday, then had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 rout over Toronto on Saturday.

McDavid ended the week with an assist in a 4-1 loss to Montreal and now sits second in the NHL with 52 points (18 goals 34 assists) through 33 games.

Detroit goaltender John Gibson had three wins, including two shutouts, to earn second star of the week while Minnesota centre Joel Eriksson Ek had three goals and four assists in four games to claim third-star honours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

