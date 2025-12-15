Menu

Crime

Teen pleads guilty in arson attack at Evan Hardy high school in Saskatoon

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Flowers and signs of support left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on Sept. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Flowers and signs of support left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on Sept. 5, 2024. Nicole Healey / Global News
A teenage girl pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted murder and unlawfully causing bodily harm in connection to an arson attack at Saskatoon’s Evan Hardy Collegiate last year.

The girl, who was 14 years old at the time of the September 2024 incident, cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 15-year-old girl was severely burned in the attack on Sept. 5, 2024, after she was doused with a liquid and set on fire. She was transported to hospital in Edmonton for treatment.

A teacher who attempted to assist the victim also sustained burn injuries.

The attack prompted class cancellations, as well as a push from teachers across Saskatchewan for measures to address classroom violence.

The accused teen was previously set to stand trial in May of 2026.

— With files from Global News’ Grace Miller

