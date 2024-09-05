Evan Hardy Collegiate closed after 15-year-old girl assaulted, taken to hospital

Students at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon have been sent home for the day after a serious assault took place at the school.
Saskatoon police say over the lunch hour, they received calls about an assault and fire taking place.
“A School Resource Officer who was already on-scene for a different matter, was able to take the 14-year-old female suspect into custody immediately,” police said.
A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Saskatoon Public Schools confirmed classes have been cancelled and students have been dismissed.
A media availability will be held at 3:15 p.m. with police to discuss the assault.
