Crime

Evan Hardy Collegiate closed after 15-year-old girl assaulted, taken to hospital

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Teen charged after messages posted on the internet threatening to harm staff, students at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Police are responding to an assault at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon. File / Global News
Students at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon have been sent home for the day after a serious assault took place at the school.

Saskatoon police say over the lunch hour, they received calls about an assault and fire taking place.

“A School Resource Officer who was already on-scene for a different matter, was able to take the 14-year-old female suspect into custody immediately,” police said.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Saskatoon Public Schools confirmed classes have been cancelled and students have been dismissed.

A media availability will be held at 3:15 p.m. with police to discuss the assault.

