Education workers rally in Saskatoon over violence in Saskatchewan schools

Send this page to someone via email

A rally at Saskatoon city hall involving education workers, students and families was held Wednesday to call on the province to address safety concerns in the province’s schools.

The call comes on the heels of the violent student assault at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Sept. 5.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The rally for safe schools was organized by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, all calling for more to be done to make schools safer.

Gates Guarin was at the rally to get a sense of what teachers are seeing in schools that has some feeling unsafe.

Watch the video at the top for the full story.