Canada

Education workers rally in Saskatoon over violence in Saskatchewan schools

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Education workers rally in Saskatoon over violence in Sask. schools'
Education workers rally in Saskatoon over violence in Sask. schools
WATCH: A rally at Saskatoon city hall involving education workers, students and families was held Wednesday to call on the province to address safety concerns in schools.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

A rally at Saskatoon city hall involving education workers, students and families was held Wednesday to call on the province to address safety concerns in the province’s schools.

The call comes on the heels of the violent student assault at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Sept. 5.

The rally for safe schools was organized by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, all calling for more to be done to make schools safer.

Gates Guarin was at the rally to get a sense of what teachers are seeing in schools that has some feeling unsafe.

Watch the video at the top for the full story.

