Toronto company fined over $1M for illegal homebuilding, regulator says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ontario homebuilder, which lost its licence to construct homes, has been fined more than $1 million by regulators for illegal building and failing to enrol those new homes in a warranty plan.

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority announced on Monday that Albion Building Consultant Inc., also known as Albion Builders, had been ordered to pay a fine of $1,018,750 for 124 charges laid in September 2024.

The regulator said Albion, and its director Zamal Hossain, pleaded guilty to the charges, which relate to the construction of 39 homes built without valid licences and not enrolled in Tarion, Ontario’s new home warranty administrator.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Applying for those licences and enrolling new homes is mandatory under Ontario law.

The HRCA said the fine marked its largest-ever enforcement case.

“These convictions reinforce that, regardless of the scale or persistence of illegal activity, the HCRA will continue to take action to hold bad actors accountable,” the regulator said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Albion did not answer a call from Global News seeking comment.

The HCRA said a court-ordered restraining order against Albion remained in place.

In 2022, the company was convicted of failing to enrol new homes in the warranty program with Tarion, as required by law.

The regulator said the case highlighted the importance of checking a building licence and history before making a purchase.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Sean O’Shea