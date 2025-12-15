Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto company fined over $1M for illegal homebuilding, regulator says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
Outside of Albion Building Consultant Inc. in Toronto. View image in full screen
Outside of Albion Building Consultant Inc. in Toronto. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario homebuilder, which lost its licence to construct homes, has been fined more than $1 million by regulators for illegal building and failing to enrol those new homes in a warranty plan.

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority announced on Monday that Albion Building Consultant Inc., also known as Albion Builders, had been ordered to pay a fine of $1,018,750 for 124 charges laid in September 2024.

The regulator said Albion, and its director Zamal Hossain, pleaded guilty to the charges, which relate to the construction of 39 homes built without valid licences and not enrolled in Tarion, Ontario’s new home warranty administrator.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Applying for those licences and enrolling new homes is mandatory under Ontario law.

The HRCA said the fine marked its largest-ever enforcement case.

“These convictions reinforce that, regardless of the scale or persistence of illegal activity, the HCRA will continue to take action to hold bad actors accountable,” the regulator said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Albion did not answer a call from Global News seeking comment.

The HCRA said a court-ordered restraining order against Albion remained in place.

In 2022,  the company was convicted of failing to enrol new homes in the warranty program with Tarion, as required by law.

The regulator said the case highlighted the importance of checking a building licence and history before making a purchase.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Sean O’Shea

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices