Raptors’ Barrett set for return-to-play activities

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors guard-forward RJ Barrett is set to begin return-to-play activities this week, the team announced Monday.
The Mississauga, Ont., native has been out since Nov. 24 with a right knee sprain.
The Raptors said he “continues to progress after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.”
Barrett injured his knee in a win over Brooklyn on Nov. 23.
He was averaging 19.4 points on 50.6 per cent shooting, while also making 35.6 per cent from three-point range in 30.9 minutes per game.
Toronto has gone 3-6 without Barrett, including a current four-game losing streak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.
