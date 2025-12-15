Canadiens’ Dobes rebounds for big win

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Jakub Dobes needed a strong performance after consecutive poor showings.

Six minutes into Sunday’s game, the Montreal Canadiens goalie was staring down Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on a two-minute 5-on-3 power play – an early test against one of the NHL’s most dangerous units.

Dobes stopped five shots during that stretch – including a highlight-reel robbery on Zach Hyman, two dangerous looks from Leon Draisaitl and a break from McDavid – on his way to a 27-save outing in Montreal’s 4-1 win.

“Stay confident, try your best, compete,” Dobes said of his approach in that moment. “You watch them all the time, you kind of know what they look for.”

While the 24-year-old rookie played it down, others gave him his due.

The Oilers’ power play has been nearly unstoppable for years and currently ranks third in the NHL at 30.6 per cent. On Sunday, it went 1-for-5, largely thanks to Dobes.

“He was huge for us for right from the start on that 5-on-3,” defenceman Mike Matheson said. “That kill gave us a lot of momentum and he was the best player on the ice for that kill, so a lot of credit and he gave us a lot of energy.”

Added Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm: “He (made) some spectacular saves.”

And he did it under added pressure.

Dobes played for the first time since Tuesday’s dismal 6-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, a loss that prompted the recall of up-and-coming netminder Jacob Fowler and raised questions about Montreal’s direction in the crease.

Dobes said he tried to block out the noise.

“I was playing a lot, so I was glad that I got a little bit of rest and hit the reset button,” he said. “I’m only 24 years old, it’s hard to play a lot of games in a row.

“Whoever is in the net and is successful for us, that’s all that matters. We are really three good goalies and we just need to stay together, trust each other and don’t listen to anything really. Just trust the work and stay confident and play for the team.”

Fowler backstopped the Canadiens to a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh with 36 saves in his NHL debut Thursday, then lost his first game Saturday as Montreal squandered a 3-0 lead in a 5-4 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers.

The 21-year-old American – widely viewed by fans as the Canadiens’ goalie of the future – was expected to spend his first professional season with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket as part of his development.

But the lack of saves from Dobes and Sam Montembeault forced Montreal’s management to move.

Dobes had allowed seven goals on his previous 32 shots before Sunday, leaving him with a 3.15 goals-against average and .887 save percentage after a red-hot start to the season.

Montembeault, meanwhile, has struggled to a 5-6-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and .857 save percentage after becoming a solid No. 1 over the past two seasons and featuring on Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster last February.

After the game, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he didn’t yet know what Dobes’ performance would mean for the goalie situation moving forward.

“I thought Dobes was very good tonight,” he said. “We’ll talk about a few things as a staff.”

The Canadiens play at home Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

SHUTTING DOWN MCDAVID

While Dobes turned away shots from McDavid and the Oilers, Matheson in particular did his job limiting the superstar’s time and space.

Matched up against McDavid for much of his 26 minutes five seconds of ice time, the fast-skating Matheson shadowed Edmonton’s captain – with or without the puck – and helped hold him to one power-play assist.

“You can always look at big challenges, whether you rise to the occasion or kind of fold. and so he’s definitely – that whole team is a huge assignment,” Matheson said. “It’s fun to play in those games, it’s motivating, but it’s not just me, it takes everybody on the ice to stop those guys.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2025.