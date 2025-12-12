Menu

North Winnipeg residents asked to check water after major Main Street water main break

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 8:11 pm
A water main break on Main Street. View image in full screen
A water main break on Main Street. Josh Arason/Global News
A stretch of Main Street is a complete mess after a water main break Friday afternoon that has shut down roads in the area.

The city says it happened around 3 p.m. while crews installed underground piping at the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant. The break caused a change in water flow which can stir up existing sediment in water pipes and cause discoloured water.

Main Street is closed in both directions between Seaforth Avenue and Chief Peguis Trail.

Residents in the area are asked to check for discoloured water before using their water for any purposes that require clean water including drinking, preparing food and beverages, or laundry.

 

