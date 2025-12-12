Princeton, B.C. under flood watch as Tulameen, Similkameen rise amid atmospheric river

Send this page to someone via email

Princeton, B.C., residents are once again rallying to protect their homes as an atmospheric river brings rising water levels and renewed flood concerns to the region.

At Tim Gullason’s property, it was all hands on deck Friday as he stacked sandbags along a low point on his land, a lesson he says he learned the hard way after the devastating 2021 floods.

“I’ve got some friends and family coming and we’re going to build a wall,” Gullason said. “Last time I thought it won’t happen, can’t happen to me. I learned I was wrong.

“When it starts to get close, do everything you can to be prepared.”

The Town of Princeton remains on alert as both the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers continue to rise. Mayor Spencer Coyne says the Similkameen is of particular concern.

Story continues below advertisement

“We expect both rivers to rise again,” he said. “We’re more concerned about the Similkameen side rather than the Tulameen, but because of the volume of water in both rivers, that gives us some unknowns.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Robby Trusler has been sandbagging around his home after water began pooling around the property Thursday. He says a short break in the rain was welcome, but far from reassuring.

“I’m getting another 40 sandbags to try and block the section I couldn’t stop yesterday. It was kind of hard to stop it because to get to that section I had to cross another river, about two feet deep.”

Hundreds of properties in the region remain on evacuation alert, with others already under order. Coyne says the coming days will be critical, with snowfall expected in the mountains followed by more rain.

How much precipitation arrives, and how quickly it melts, will determine the severity of potential flooding.

For many in Princeton, the current weather system serves as an unwelcome reminder of 2021, when floodwaters submerged large parts of the community.

Gullason says he wasn’t prepared then, but he’s determined not to be caught off guard again.

“We realized the front of our property was a low spot and we should’ve sandbagged sooner,” he said. “We didn’t, and we ended up with water through our yard, thankfully not our home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency officials are urging residents to stay clear of swollen rivers and creeks and to have a grab-and-go bag ready in case conditions worsen.