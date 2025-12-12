Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can’t go unpunished: lawyers

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers representing the family of a Longueuil, Que., teen who was shot dead by police in September say they are shocked by allegations of police interference in the investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

Nooran Rezayi, 15, was killed on Sept. 21 after being shot in a suburban neighbourhood south of Montreal.

On Thursday, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier released new correspondence between the police force and a provincial watchdog that contained what she described as serious information.

The head of the watchdog alleged in the correspondence that officers had questioned witnesses and attempted to obtain video footage, even though this was against the rules they were supposed to follow.

Fournier asked the provincial government to investigate the actions of police.

In a statement, the Rezayi family lawyers say the letters demonstrate the police force interfered with the watchdog’s investigation of the teen’s killing.

The lawyers say the watchdog has been aware of this type of behaviour by police since 2016.

They are also calling for accountability, saying it is unacceptable to see it persist.