Students with complex needs continue to be excluded from Sask. schools: advocates

Inclusion Saskatchewan is calling on the government for change after a new report that found in 18 school divisions, 1,350 students with disabilities are getting sent home early or excluded from schools.

The report, published by Inclusion Sask., was received through a freedom of information request. It found that the 1,350 students saw a change in their schedule to part-time attendance, temporary exclusions, or full-time exclusion based on the students support needs.

This has been difficult for families who may need to take time off of work to care for their child. Inclusion Sask. director of initiatives, Brittany Acton, says some parents lost their jobs and some even have lost housing.

She goes on to say taking students with complex needs away from a classroom of their peers may hurt social and academic skills.

Acton says this is mainly a result of budget and funding decisions, but also a lack of educational assistants in schools. She adds that the issue has always been prevalent, but inclusion in public schools seems to be getting further from where it should be.

The government of Saskatchewan has said it continues to prioritize education and ensure students receive the supports and skills they need.