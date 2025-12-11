Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Students with complex needs continue to be excluded from Sask. schools: advocates

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 8:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Students with complex needs continue to be excluded from schools in Sask.'
Students with complex needs continue to be excluded from schools in Sask.
WATCH: Nearly 1,350 students who need additional learning support in Saskatchewan have seen their schedule change to part-time attendance, temporary and full-time exclusions. Inclusions Sask. says this is due to budget decisions as well as a lack of assistant teachers.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Inclusion Saskatchewan is calling on the government for change after a new report that found in 18 school divisions, 1,350 students with disabilities are getting sent home early or excluded from schools.

The report, published by Inclusion Sask., was received through a freedom of information request. It found that the 1,350 students saw a change in their schedule to part-time attendance, temporary exclusions, or full-time exclusion based on the students support needs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This has been difficult for families who may need to take time off of work to care for their child. Inclusion Sask. director of initiatives, Brittany Acton, says some parents lost their jobs and some even have lost housing.

She goes on to say taking students with complex needs away from a classroom of their peers may hurt social and academic skills.

Trending Now

Acton says this is mainly a result of budget and funding decisions, but also a lack of educational assistants in schools. She adds that the issue has always been prevalent, but inclusion in public schools seems to be getting further from where it should be.

Story continues below advertisement

The government of Saskatchewan has said it continues to prioritize education and ensure students receive the supports and skills they need.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices