Sports

Egypt and Iran protest Seattle FIFA match over Pride celebrations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
Workers clear the turf at B.C. Place during a FIFA World Cup 2026 update in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Workers clear the turf at B.C. Place during a FIFA World Cup 2026 update in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Controversy over a FIFA World Cup game scheduled for Seattle could have ramifications for Vancouver.

Egypt and Iran have filed complaints with FIFA over their World Cup match in Seattle, which is slated to include Pride celebrations.

The two teams were selected in the FIFA draw to play at Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 26.

Both federations argue that the Pride event contradicts their cultural and religious values. Both countries criminalize gay relationships and in Iran it is punishable by the death penalty.

Vancouver’s World Cup preps

Seattle Pride organizers say their programs will proceed on that day, suggesting that FIFA might move the game between Egypt and Iran to Vancouver.

However, the Vancouver Pride Society told Global News that if that should happen, there will probably be Pride events in Vancouver as well.

“It’s in the middle of Pride season, and Pride month is in June, around all of North America,” Morgane Oger with the Vancouver Pride Society said.

“Vancouver Pride is the end of July, but Eastside Pride is in June if my calendar mind is correct, and we’re certainly not gonna give up Eastside Pride just because some people want to play soccer.”

FIFA has not commented on the matter at this time.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

