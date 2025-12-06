SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Lifestyle

Recipes: Festive nutritious and fun drinks

By Nicole Byrom Special to Global News
Posted December 6, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
The holidays can be a fun time but it can also be a calorie-heavy one!. View image in full screen
The holidays can be a fun time but it can also be a calorie-heavy one!.
Nicole Byrom shares some festive, nutritious and fun drinks to help stay healthy and hydrated over the holiday season.

Strawberry Peanut Butter Smoothie:

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp natural peanut butter

1/2 cup milk

1/2 banana

Blend until smooth,

Cranberry Ginger Sparkler:

1/2 cup cranberry juice

1/2 cup ginger beer

1/2 cup sparkling water

lime to garnish

ice to taste

