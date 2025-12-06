Recipes: Festive nutritious and fun drinks

Nicole Byrom shares some festive, nutritious and fun drinks to help stay healthy and hydrated over the holiday season.
Strawberry Peanut Butter Smoothie:
1 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp natural peanut butter
1/2 cup milk
1/2 banana
Blend until smooth,
Cranberry Ginger Sparkler:
1/2 cup cranberry juice
1/2 cup ginger beer
1/2 cup sparkling water
lime to garnish
ice to taste
