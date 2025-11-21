Canada Post says it’s burning through $1B loan, expects to run out of cash by year-end

Send this page to someone via email

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post said it will need another bailout by early 2026 as the Crown corporation bleeds cash, putting it on track for its worst fiscal year yet.

It reported the highest quarterly loss in its history Friday, as the beleaguered mail service contends with stiff competition for parcel delivery and disruptions from an ongoing labour dispute.

The loan of $1.03 billion from Ottawa in January “was meant to carry the corporation through the government of Canada’s fiscal year ending March 31, 2026,” it said in its quarterly report.

But now it expects that money to be “fully utilized” by Dec. 31 because of the hit to revenues from ongoing strike action by its 55,000 mail carriers.

“The corporation will need to access short-term financing facilities or other measures to maintain solvency and support operations over the next 12 months,” it said.

The organization lost $541 million before taxes in its third quarter. The “unprecedented” losses ballooned 72 per cent from $315 million in the same quarter a year earlier, it said.

“Canada Post’s financial situation continued to deteriorate in the third quarter,” it said in a release. “Ongoing strike activity and uncertainty continued to drive customers to competitors for their deliveries.”

Revenue from parcels — its most lucrative segment last year — fell 40 per cent to $450 million amid a volume decline of 27 million pieces.

The decrease saw parcel division sales tumble below those of mail delivery — a unit that has seen letter volume decline every year for nearly two decades.

“The company is facing the most severe and challenging financial situation in its history,” it said.

Canada Post faces big questions about its business model and its future as letter volumes plunge, with losses topping $5.5 billion since 2018.

The bargaining saga with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has now stretched past the two-year mark as the busy holiday season looms.

CEO Doug Ettinger said at the company’s annual meeting on Tuesday that it expects to lose up to 30,000 employees — to retirement or voluntary departure — over the next decade as it tries to get costs under control.

Federal Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound unveiled in September a suite of changes aimed at helping Canada Post transform its business model. They include allowing it to adjust mail delivery standards, shutter some rural post offices and expand community mailbox service to more addresses.

Canada Post submitted a plan to the federal government earlier this month to capitalize on those changes, but details of the proposal will not be made public while Ottawa reviews it.

On Friday, Canada Post said it lost $989 million in the first nine months of the year versus $345 million a year earlier.

It said the bulk of those losses came in the second and third quarters, saying they reflect the impact of labour uncertainty on the business amid ongoing rotating strikes by its union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.