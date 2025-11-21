Convicted triple killer Dellen Millard moved to medium-security prison

Send this page to someone via email

A notorious triple killer, Dellen Millard, has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium-security prison, Global News has learned.

Dellen Millard was convicted of killing Tim Bosma, a 32-year-old Hamilton father who went missing in May 2013 after going on a test drive with Millard and a second man, Mark Smith, who were interested in buying his pickup truck.

The murder trial in 2016 heard the pair burned Bosma’s body in an animal incinerator — called the Eliminator — that belonged to Millard.

Millard was also convicted in 2017 for the murder of 23-year-old Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012 and burning her body in an animal incinerator.

In addition, he was convicted in 2018 for the murder of his father, 33-year-old Wayne Millard, who was a wealthy aviation executive whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

Dellen was handed three consecutive life sentences, meaning he must serve 75 years in prison before being able to apply for parole, an ineligibility term prosecutors said is currently the longest in the Canadian justice system and has only been applied in two other cases.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it was “limited” in what it could share about an offender and their location and confirmed that “this offender remains securely incarcerated in one of our facilities.”

They went on to say that “it should be noted that medium security institutions offer a similar exterior perimeter to maximum security.”

Meanwhile, Bosma’s widow Sharlene and his parents Hank and Mary issued a joint statement on the transfer saying they are “disgusted by the news.”

“Corrections Canada disregarded the feedback provided by our families in response to the possibility of such a move, instead giving a condescending pat on the head to the victims’ families, and carrying forward anyway,” the statement read. “We are utterly disappointed with the changes to the justice and penal systems incurred under this current government. Over the last decade, victims’ rights have been stripped one by one, whilst the rights of convicted murderers have increased.

“If a three-time convicted 1st degree murderer is rewarded for ‘good behaviour’ in the Canadian penal system and moved to a lower security prison, who then is filling the maximum security prisons? White collar criminals? Does our government really see them as the largest threat to society’s safety,” the statement continued.

The Correctional Service of Canada said before transferring an offender, it considers the degree and type of control required to ensure the safety of victims, the public, staff and other offenders.

“Transfers only occur when it is determined that an offender can be safely managed at a different security level,” the Correctional Service of Canada said. “At any time an inmate may be transferred back to a higher-security institution if deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the public or the institution.”