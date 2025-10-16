University of Saskatchewan launches new public health-focused graduate program

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan is launching a first-of-its-kind graduate program, aimed at putting nurses on the front lines of community health.

The new two-year program, Master of Public Health Nursing (MPHN), is now accepting applications, with its first cohort slated to being classes in September of next year.

The program will give nurses advance skills and training in areas of public health including disease prevention and poverty reduction.

“This program prepares nurses to lead in prevention, education, and response,” said Dr. Wanda Martin, associate professor and graduate chair at the university’s College of Nursing.

“Public health nursing skills are essential for improving community health, especially as we face rising food costs and record levels of homelessness and poverty.”

The college said the program is designed for flexibility, with online courses as well as some in-person seminars, so students don’t necessarily need to live in Saskatoon.

