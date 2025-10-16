Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University of Saskatchewan launches new public health-focused graduate program

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 7:09 pm
1 min read
University of Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
University of Saskatchewan. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The University of Saskatchewan is launching a first-of-its-kind graduate program, aimed at putting nurses on the front lines of community health.

The new two-year program, Master of Public Health Nursing (MPHN), is now accepting applications, with its first cohort slated to being classes in September of next year.

The program will give nurses advance skills and training in areas of public health including disease prevention and poverty reduction.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This program prepares nurses to lead in prevention, education, and response,” said Dr. Wanda Martin, associate professor and graduate chair at the university’s College of Nursing.

“Public health nursing skills are essential for improving community health, especially as we face rising food costs and record levels of homelessness and poverty.”

The college said the program is designed for flexibility, with online courses as well as some in-person seminars, so students don’t necessarily need to live in Saskatoon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Should the feds do more for Saskatchewan Healthcare?'
Should the feds do more for Saskatchewan Healthcare?
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices