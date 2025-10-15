Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U.S. man going to prison over PowerSchool data breach that included Canadian student info

By Rianna Lim The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 5:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'American college student expected to plead guilty in PowerSchool cyberattack that affected CBE'
American college student expected to plead guilty in PowerSchool cyberattack that affected CBE
An American college student is expected to plead guilty to charges in a cyberattack on PowerSchool that compromised personal information about students and teachers — including those with the Calgary Board of Education. Skylar Peters reports. – May 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An American man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to cyber extortion in the mass data breach of a student information system used across Canada.

Court documents show Matthew D. Lane was sentenced in a Massachusetts court after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to the cyber extortion of two companies.

The companies were not named in court documents but PowerSchool, a software and cloud storage company for school systems in the U.S. and Canada, confirmed Wednesday that Lane was the person behind its data breach.

“PowerSchool appreciates the efforts of the prosecutors and law enforcement who brought this individual to justice,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We remain focused on supporting our school partners and safeguarding student, family, and educator data.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We remain focused on supporting our school partners and safeguarding student, family, and educator data."
Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said in a media release that Lane was a student at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass.

PowerSchool had told school boards in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta and elsewhere across North America that it experienced a data breach between Dec. 22 and 28 of last year.

Click to play video: 'PowerSchool data breach: How to protect yourself after millions of Canadians impacted'
PowerSchool data breach: How to protect yourself after millions of Canadians impacted

The Toronto District School Board, the largest school board in Canada, said in a letter to parents and caregivers in May that it had recently learned data stolen in December 2024 was not destroyed and that a “threat actor” had demanded ransom.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court documents say a company targeted by Lane had received a ransom demand for $2.85 million worth of bitcoin with a threat to leak the names, email addresses, phone numbers, medical information and other data of millions of students and teachers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

PowerSchool said in May it had paid a ransom in hopes of preventing the public release of the stolen data, but it did not specify the amount.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged in mass school data breach tied to PowerSchool'
Teen charged in mass school data breach tied to PowerSchool

In February, Canada’s federal privacy watchdog launched an investigation into the data breach.

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne discontinued the investigation in July, citing his office’s satisfaction with the company’s response and commitment to added security measures such as strengthened monitoring and detection tools.

PowerSchool has said it will provide the commissioner with an independent security assessment and report of its information safeguards by March 2026.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices