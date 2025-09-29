SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Trump vows 100% tariff on foreign movies, levies on furniture

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 10:14 am
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order regarding TikTok in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order regarding TikTok in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).
The United States will impose a 100 per cent tariff on movies made outside the country, along with foreign-made furniture, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post.

However, it is not immediately clear how such tariffs, particularly those on movies, could work.

The “movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries,” Trump said.

Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!”

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” Trump posted on his own social media platform Truth Social.

Trump also indicated he was going to impose tariffs on foreign-made furniture.

“In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!! President DJT,” Trump said.

