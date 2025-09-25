Menu

Canada

Police force members in New Brunswick file harassment complaints against police chief

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 25
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.
The association that represents municipal police in New Brunswick says members of the Saint John Police Force have filed nine harassment complaints against Chief Robert Bruce.

In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association says the complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

The association did not release details about the nature of the complaints.

Saint John’s police force has said it won’t comment on the complaints because it does not want to interfere with a judicial process.

The association, which represents officers within eight municipal police forces, is calling on provincial Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin to investigate the workplace environment within the Saint John Police Force.

As well, the association says it has asked the province’s workplace safety board to determine if the police force is complying with its own code of conduct and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

