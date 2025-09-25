Police force members in New Brunswick file harassment complaints against police chief

Send this page to someone via email

The association that represents municipal police in New Brunswick says members of the Saint John Police Force have filed nine harassment complaints against Chief Robert Bruce.

In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association says the complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

The association did not release details about the nature of the complaints.

Saint John’s police force has said it won’t comment on the complaints because it does not want to interfere with a judicial process.

The association, which represents officers within eight municipal police forces, is calling on provincial Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin to investigate the workplace environment within the Saint John Police Force.

As well, the association says it has asked the province’s workplace safety board to determine if the police force is complying with its own code of conduct and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act.