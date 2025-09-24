Best advent calendars to count down to the holidays

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the most wonderful time of the year approaching, it’s time to start counting down to the holidays. What better way to do so than with advent calendars? We’ve rounded up the best ones of the year to give you a head start. For the foodies, beauty lovers and kids alike—unwrap a surprise with these advent calendars, there’s something for everyone (and surely make for great gifts, too!)

Benefit Cosmetics Glam Cube Beauty Advent Calendar Feast your eyes on the ultimate beauty advent calendar that will bring you 24 days of utter glam. Set as a puzzle, this cube advent calendar from Benefit brings you either a full-size or mini surprise from Benefit’s most popular beauty items, including mascara, bronzer, blush, makeup primer, highlighters, makeup removers and more. So, spin, flip and twist your way to ultimate beauty wins. $201 on Sephora

Beard Oil Advent Calendar Add to the man in your life’s must-haves collection with this beard oil advent calendar. With different beard oils from different scents, each day is an unpredictable surprise. Bearded fans will love this 24-day ultimate selection and will definitely feel pampered while at it. $61.37 on Etsy

L’Occitane Advent Calendar This advent calendar is a beauty-lover’s dream. This heavenly-smelling calendar will take you on a journey through the senses as each day features a premium collection of L’Occitane’s top skincare, body and hair care, fragrances and hand care. Plus, some classics, including the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in Serum. Relax and rejuvenate for 24 days as you prep for the holidays or simply for your everyday routine. $240 on L’Occitane

Voluspa Candle 12-Day Advent Calendar With the sweet smells of French Cade Lavender, to the pepperminty Crushed Candy Cane, the clean scent of Moso Bamboo and the spiciness of Gilt Pomander and Hinoki, your candle-obsessed friend (or you) will surely love the variety of candles in this advent calendar. Each signature fragrance—a different one for each day—is designed with the finest ingredients sourced from around the globe, blended in clean-burning coconut wax and hand-poured. $245 on Anthropologie

Enchanted Forest Pillar Candle Advent Calendar For a unique advent calendar you can also display as decor in your home, turn to this pillar candle. This oh-so-cozy candle displays gold numbers one to 24 from top to bottom, making it a yearly staple to have. $18 on Simons

Christmas Eve Love Story: an Advent Book Calling all book girlies, because this advent calendar is for you! A unique twist on the classic idea, this advent book has 12 heartwarming festive stories. All you need is to cozy up by the fire with a good blanket, a cup of tea and indulge in 12 days of warmth and romance. $27.88 on Amazon

Self-Care Advent Calendar Consider this your personal reminder to slow down, reset and reconnect with yourself during the busiest time of the year. Each day is a different self-care activity carefully crafted to bring you healing, reflection and nourish your body and mind. So, light your favourite candle, make yourself a cup of tea and get ready for your new favourite nightly ritual. $13.99 on Amazon

Meri Meri x Liberty Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar Housed in the chicest townhouse-shaped box, this elegant advent calendar has pretty and dainty charms. It features a floral print roof, ribbon handle and burnished brass holder, which doubles as a decor piece and keeps every daily surprise organized for endless style. $110 on Anthropologie

Holiday Premium Sock Advent Calendar For the stylish individual, this sock advent calendar has your name on it. There are 12 days of 12 different socks with designs that will bring holiday cheer. These men’s socks are made for comfort, from a durable material and feel like a snug and warm fit. $69.99 on Amazon

Bonne Maman 2025 Advent Calendar This is one popular advent calendar to have on your radar. One that sells out every year, it features 24 limited-edition holiday spreads. Delicious festive flavours like caramel and vanilla, strawberry and passionfruit, wildberry and maple syrup and many more. Crafted in France, made with simple and natural flavours, each jar is a delectable bite. $83.56 on Amazon

Matcha Advent Calendar Rich ceremonial grade matcha at your fingertips? Yes, please. Matchas from different regions of Japan come together in this 12-day matcha advent calendar. Each tin provides up to five servings, so you can test them all and create delicious recipes. Plus, it comes with a journal that includes different recipe guides. $180 on Etsy

Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies Aspiring bakers will adore this holiday advent calendar that promises 24 days of special surprises—all the tools needed to bake scrumptious cookies this coming festive season. From cookie cutters to spatulas, piping bags and stencils, there are so many goodies to look forward to. There are even decorating tips and recipes, plus gift bags so friends and family can taste the love. $115.95 on Williams Sonoma

Slime Advent Calendar Kiddos (and kiddos at heart) won’t be able to get their hands off this advent calendar. Foam slime meets butter slime, meet glossy and cloud slime. Each slime is festively designed from candy canes, snowmen, gingerbread and Christmas trees. There is an assortment of colours with tons of mix-ins for endless fun. $29.99 on Amazon

LEGO Minecraft Advent Calendar Give gaming fans a start to the holidays with an advent calendar that’s filled with video game fun. From mini buildables to LEGO figurines, all from the Minecraft world, each day is packed with daily surprises. This 300-piece calendar is perfect for creativity and imagination that comes to life. $59.99 on Amazon

Bonne et Filou Holiday Treats Advent Calendar for Dogs Don’t forget your little furry companion in the holiday chaos. This advent calendar is an adorable option that keeps pets in mind. A vast selection of 24 handmade dog treats, including dog bones, truffles and macarons made from all-natural human-grade ingredients, your four-legged friend will surely keep their tail wagging from happiness. $80 on Anthropologie

