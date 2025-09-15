Drought level in the Okanagan increases under new provincial system

Send this page to someone via email

Summer may be coming to an end in the Okanagan, but the drought that came with it is still going strong — and according to local experts, it’s not going away anytime soon.

“We’re in Drought Level 3 because we’re experiencing warm waters and lower-than-normal stream flows,” said Sandra Shira, a water scientist for the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

And this year’s conditions are far from unusual.

“The Okanagan is naturally a dry area — it’s prone to high temperatures and low precipitation,” she said. “But right now, we’re in a state of prolonged drought. We’ve been in drought for a few years now.”

British Columbia’s drought rating system includes five levels, with Level 5 being the most severe. But critics say the system doesn’t fully reflect the reality on the ground — especially in Indigenous territories like the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) recently sent a formal letter to the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, raising concerns after the Syilx Okanagan territory was classified at Level 0 — the lowest drought level — despite ongoing dry conditions.

“The position of ONA is that drought and water management are explicitly connected, and that the separation of drought levels and management actions by the Province is disingenuous,” the letter stated.

Schira says the OBWB has publicly supported the ONA’s position and is preparing a formal response of its own.

“Conditions vary across the valley,” she said. “The ONA’s letter critiques the new drought level process the province implemented this year — and we’re actively working on a response.”

In response, the province says it met with the ONA last week to discuss shared concerns over watershed protection and long-term drought planning.

“We agreed to closer communication on how watershed management and drought are being experienced on the ground as decisions are made by the Province,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Even with cooler temperatures on the way, drought-level water restrictions remain in place across much of the Okanagan — and residents are urged to stay mindful of their water use.

“There’s many benefits to conserving,” Schira said. “It helps the landscape — especially in a dry region like the Okanagan — and it helps your pocketbook. You don’t want to be spending on water you don’t need.”

As the drought deepens, the risks grow — for farmers, fish habitats, and future water supplies.