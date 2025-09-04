Jets prospects heading to Montreal for 4-team tournament

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are sending their top prospects to Quebec next week to take on fellow up-and-comers for the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators as part of the Prospect Showdown.

This year’s event — Winnipeg’s first appearance in the tournament — kicks off Sept. 13 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Jets squad will practice at the Hockey For All Centre in Winnipeg next Wednesday and Thursday in preparation.

Among Winnipeg’s players are first-rounders Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager, along with three players drafted by the club in 2025: Owen Marin, Edison Engle and Jacob Cloutier.

Jets fans can see the prospects in action by watching the games, which will be called by the Manitoba Moose broadcast team, live on winnipegjets.com.