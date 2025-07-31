‘Some nerves’: Dylan Samberg’s new contract with Winnipeg Jets came down to 11th hour

Better late than never.

The Winnipeg Jets‘ blueline from last season will remain entirely intact after restricted free agent defenceman Dylan Samberg put his name on the dotted line earlier in the week, just ahead of the deadline.

Samberg signed a three-year contract for an average of $5.75 million per year. The deal was struck just hours before they were set to go to arbitration. Samberg said there were a few nervous moments before the contract was finally completed and he had already flown into Toronto when the deal got done on the eve of the hearing.

“Obviously very excited about it,” Samberg told reporters on a Zoom call on Thursday. “Excited to be back in Winnipeg for three more years. There’s some nerves that go into it, especially as you get down to the deadline and whatnot. But I’m glad we were able to agree on a deal and get things moving forward.”

Samberg has played in parts of four seasons with the Jets. He moved into a top-four role last season and posted career highs in goals and points.

Samberg was looking for more of a long-term contract and hopes the next three years are just the start. And getting second pairing minutes last season only helped him play with more confidence.

“It’s hard to make it to the league, but it’s even harder to stay there,” he said. “I’m happy with being able to stay there and continuing to grow and feel like each year that goes by, I become more confident and this last year with moving up to that second pair and logging more minutes, playing against tougher competition — I was happy with how I handled it and I’m excited for next year and I want to continue to grow on that second pair.”

Samberg likes the group the Jets have assembled and is excited to get a chance to play with recent addition Jonathan Toews.

“I think it’s huge,” said Samberg. “Obviously a guy with experience and another voice to hear from. With Lows (Adam Lowry), Schenner (Luke Schenn), and now Toews, I think it’ll be great. Obviously one of those guys that I grew up watching.

“It’s very cool and I’m excited to meet him and I think this is a good thing for him and I think he’s excited to get back home.

“So we’re excited about all of our new additions and hopefully we’ll continue to go further this year.”