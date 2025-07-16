Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Jets have released their regular season schedule for 2025-26.

The club unveiled its 82-game calendar Wednesday for the upcoming season, which begins at home against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 9.

Among the highlights are an eight-game homestand at Canada Life Centre in early March, two games against former Jets coach Paul Maurice and his Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in January, and nine back-to-back games over the course of the season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team, along with the rest of the league, takes a lengthy break — 20 days for the Jets — to make room for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

The full schedule can be seen on the team’s website, and all games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and simulcast on Power 97.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toews says childhood memories ‘flooded back’ in ‘surreal’ moment becoming a Winnipeg Jet'
Toews says childhood memories ‘flooded back’ in ‘surreal’ moment becoming a Winnipeg Jet
Trending Now

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices