Winnipeg Jets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Jets have released their regular season schedule for 2025-26.

The club unveiled its 82-game calendar Wednesday for the upcoming season, which begins at home against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 9.

Among the highlights are an eight-game homestand at Canada Life Centre in early March, two games against former Jets coach Paul Maurice and his Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in January, and nine back-to-back games over the course of the season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The team, along with the rest of the league, takes a lengthy break — 20 days for the Jets — to make room for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

The full schedule can be seen on the team’s website, and all games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and simulcast on Power 97.

Story continues below advertisement