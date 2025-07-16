Winnipeg Jets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

The Winnipeg Jets have released their regular season schedule for 2025-26.
The club unveiled its 82-game calendar Wednesday for the upcoming season, which begins at home against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 9.
Among the highlights are an eight-game homestand at Canada Life Centre in early March, two games against former Jets coach Paul Maurice and his Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in January, and nine back-to-back games over the course of the season.
The team, along with the rest of the league, takes a lengthy break — 20 days for the Jets — to make room for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.
The full schedule can be seen on the team’s website, and all games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and simulcast on Power 97.
