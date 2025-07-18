Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free agents Vilardi, Ford

The Winnipeg Jets scratched two more names off their list of restricted free agents on Friday, including a big money deal for one of their top scoring forwards.

First liner Gabriel Vilardi is locked in for six more seasons after signing a new contract worth an average of $7.5 million per season to avoid salary arbitration. And Parker Ford returns on a two-year, two-way contract worth $812,000 per season if he’s in the NHL with the Jets.

Vilardi more than doubled his salary after earning an average of $3.44 million on his previous two-year contract. He becomes the third highest paid Jet behind only Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck.

The 25-year-old Vilardi was fifth on the Jets in scoring last season with career highs in goals and assists. He finished with 27 markers and 34 helpers for 61 points in 71 games. It was his second season with the club after coming over in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade in July of 2023.

Vilardi played his first four seasons in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings after being drafted 11th overall in 2017.

Ford made his NHL debut last season and scored his first career goal in first career game. He ended up appearing in three games with the Jets but spent the majority of the campaign at the AHL level with the Manitoba Moose. Ford had 14 goals in 41 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Defenceman Dylan Samberg is now the Jets’ last remaining restricted free agent.