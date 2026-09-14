Canadiens sign St. Louis to extension as expectations rise ahead of new season

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The Montreal Canadiens ensured the architect of their resurgence will remain behind the bench for years to come Monday, signing head coach Martin St. Louis to a multi-year contract extension as the club unofficially opened its season Monday at its annual golf tournament in Laval-sur-le-Lac, Que.

St. Louis, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now signed through the 2029-30 season, providing stability for a team that has emerged from a rebuild and enters the new season with heightened expectations following last spring’s run to the Eastern Conference final.

“I love what I do, and if they give me the vote of confidence that, ‘Martin, you’re the guy,’ I’ll continue,” St. Louis told reporters on Monday. “My heart is in the right place, and I love being the coach of the Canadiens.”

The extension was the headline announcement on a day that traditionally marks the unofficial start of hockey season in Montreal, with players, coaches and executives meeting the media before taking to the golf course.

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View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens’ Chris Kreider speaks to media during the team’s annual golf tournament, in Laval, Que., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

It also capped a busy stretch for the Canadiens, who made headlines over the weekend by signing veteran winger Chris Kreider to a one-year contract worth up to a reported US$5.4 million with bonuses to join the Original Six franchise.

“Pretty amazing, pretty iconic logo,” Kreider said as he walked to the podium with the Canadiens’ crest stitched on his chest at the team’s season-opening golf tournament.

The move brought one of Montreal’s longtime antagonists to the other side of the rivalry. Kreider spent much of his career hearing boos at the Bell Centre as a member of the New York Rangers, but arrived at Monday’s event wearing the Canadiens logo for the first time.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens’ Chris Kreider speaks to media during the team’s annual golf tournament, in Laval, Que., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The 35-year-old said the opportunity to play under St. Louis, a former teammate in New York, was a major factor in his decision.

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“I don’t think that I can say that I have learned more from anyone than the time I spent playing with him on his line,” Kreider said. “Super wise, incredibly smart. We knew he would be a great coach. Definitely a big draw.”

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The extension for St. Louis comes after a remarkable turnaround in Montreal.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis arrives to the team’s annual golf tournament, in Laval, Que., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Hired on an interim basis in February 2022 following Dominique Ducharme’s dismissal, St. Louis inherited a team in the midst of a full rebuild and with no previous NHL coaching experience. Four seasons later, the Canadiens have reached the playoffs in consecutive years and advanced to the conference final last season.

Captain Nick Suzuki credited St. Louis with helping change the culture around the team.

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“When Marty came in, it was probably the biggest change,” Suzuki said. “It was pretty dark in those days when we were losing and finishing last place in the whole league, and Marty found ways to challenge us to keep things fun and light.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said St. Louis has played a key role in the development of Montreal’s young core.

“Marty has done a terrific job leading our young team,” Hughes said in a statement. “He is a great communicator and teacher.”

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes arrives to the team’s annual golf tournament, in Laval, Que., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Canadiens also enter the season with changes to their leadership group. Josh Anderson is expected to take over as an alternate captain, replacing veteran Brendan Gallagher in the role. Anderson will be counted on to help guide a roster that remains one of the youngest in the NHL, including recently re-signed forward Zachary Bolduc.

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Unlike previous years, however, the conversation around the Canadiens is no longer centred on patience and development.

After exceeding expectations a season ago, Montreal enters training camp facing pressure to prove it can remain among the Eastern Conference contenders.

The Canadiens will begin training camp Wednesday in Brossard before opening their pre-season schedule this weekend with split-squad games against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal and Toronto.

–with files from Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press