Opinion: Winnipeg Jets fans should also focus on training camp battles

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View image in full screen The Winnipeg Jets open training camp this week. As much as the conversation this off-season has centered on a player who no longer figures to be part of the team’s long range, or even immediate future, the focus should at least partially shift to those aiming to be part of the program for 2026-27.

Having the Connor Hellebuyck situation remain unresolved for the start of training camp Thursday morning at Hockey For All Centre would not be the first choice for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, head coach Scott Arniel, and very likely Hellebuyck’s eventual former team mates for that matter.

But the longer the star goalie’s trade request goes unfulfilled – there is opportunity for the likes of young forwards Isak Rosen, Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Danny Zhilkin to make an impression.

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And the battle up front will only get more interesting if Nino Niederreiter and Vlad Namestnikov are able to show some early signs of bouncing back from nightmare seasons.

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But there won’t be much time because of a reduced training camp and exhibition schedule to accommodate the increase to 84 games for the coming regular season.

Until Hellebuyck is dealt, or a veteran free agent goalie is signed in the event the three-time Vezina Trophy winner refuses to report, the Manitoba Moose duo of Thomas Milic and Dominic DiVincentiis are the current leading options to backup Stu Skinner.

Elias Salomonsson is not expected to be ready to start the season, so who among Haydn Fleury, Jack St. Ivany, Henry Thrun, Isaak Phillips and Tyrell Bauer emerges as a third pair partner for Mario Ferarro?

And we haven’t even mentioned highly rated rookie Viggo Bjorck – who did not disappoint with his performance this past weekend at the prospect tournament in Gatineau.

The noise around Connor Hellebuyck will likely not abate by even one decibel. But fans would also be advised to not sleep on what could be the most interesting training camp to date of the Jets 2.0 era.