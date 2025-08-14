Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets goalie Eric Comrie to tee it up at Manitoba Open later this month

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie will trade his pads for golf clubs later this month after receiving a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Manitoba Open.

The 28-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Jets and 10th in the NHL.

He’ll compete as an amateur in the PGA Tour Americas event from Aug. 21-24 at Breezy Bend Country Club.

Inviting an active Jets player has become a Manitoba Open tradition, with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Morgan Barron and Dylan Samberg among recent participants.

The tournament, which dates back to 1919, has crowned champions including Moe Norman, George Knudson and current PGA Tour player C.T. Pan.

PGA Tour Americas serves as a developmental circuit, with its top players moving on to the Korn Ferry Tour and potentially the PGA Tour.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

