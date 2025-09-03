SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfire closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 7:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires, weather forecast remains serious issue in B.C., says forest minister'
Wildfires, weather forecast remains serious issue in B.C., says forest minister
WATCH: New wildfires and current wildfire growth remain a serious issue despite the start of September, B.C. Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said during a press conference Wednesday. With lightning expected to return to the coast later this week, Parmar is urging British Columbians to be prepared and vigilant.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope, B.C., and Merritt on Wednesday due to wildfire activity.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Mine Creek fire is threatening the highway and that the Ministry of Transportation had closed the route at its recommendation.

The fire, which is burning about 44 km northeast of Hope, was last measured at 483 hectares in size, and is classified as out of control.

It was first spotted on Monday, and officials believe it was sparked by lightning.

The wildfire service has deployed structure protection units to protect critical infrastructure in the area, and is attacking the fire with bombers and helicopters.

The Mine Creek Fire seen from the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
The Mine Creek Fire seen from the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Courtesy: Kim Bremner Musselman

It comes as B.C. sees a surge in new wildfire activity amid record-breaking late season temperatures and numerous lightning strikes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Wednesday, B.C. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar warned the public that the province wasn’t out of the woods as far as the fire risk is concerned.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Let me be clear: the risk of new wildfire starts and week-over-week growth remains a serious issue for much of the province, and the immediate weather forecast will continue to create challenging wildfire conditions,” Parmar said.

“Although it may feel like summer is winding down, we are still in an active wildfire season. Everybody must do what they can to help prevent new wildfire starts and (it) is more important than ever to take the necessary steps to remain prepared.”

DriveBC is directing travellers to detour via Highway 1 or Highway 3. There is no estimated time for the route to reopen.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices