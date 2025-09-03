B.C. wildfire closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope, B.C., and Merritt on Wednesday due to wildfire activity.
The BC Wildfire Service said the Mine Creek fire is threatening the highway and that the Ministry of Transportation had closed the route at its recommendation.
The fire, which is burning about 44 km northeast of Hope, was last measured at 483 hectares in size, and is classified as out of control.
It was first spotted on Monday, and officials believe it was sparked by lightning.
The wildfire service has deployed structure protection units to protect critical infrastructure in the area, and is attacking the fire with bombers and helicopters.
It comes as B.C. sees a surge in new wildfire activity amid record-breaking late season temperatures and numerous lightning strikes.
Earlier Wednesday, B.C. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar warned the public that the province wasn’t out of the woods as far as the fire risk is concerned.
Get breaking National news
“Let me be clear: the risk of new wildfire starts and week-over-week growth remains a serious issue for much of the province, and the immediate weather forecast will continue to create challenging wildfire conditions,” Parmar said.
“Although it may feel like summer is winding down, we are still in an active wildfire season. Everybody must do what they can to help prevent new wildfire starts and (it) is more important than ever to take the necessary steps to remain prepared.”
DriveBC is directing travellers to detour via Highway 1 or Highway 3. There is no estimated time for the route to reopen.
Comments