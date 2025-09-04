SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Top-rated vacuums of 2025: best picks for pet hair, carpets and hard floors

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 4, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more...read on to achieve a sparkling dust-free home. View image in full screen
Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more...read on to achieve a sparkling dust-free home.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best vacuums to tackle pet hair, carpets, and hard floors in 2025? We’ve rounded up the top-rated models, from powerful cordless options to smart robot cleaners, so you can find the perfect vacuum to keep your home spotless with minimal effort. Shark, Bissell, Dyson and more…read on to achieve a sparkling dust-free home.

 

Shark Powerdetect Upright Vacuum
Meet your home’s new best friend – this vacuum doesn’t just clean, it detects hidden dirt, hair, and debris and swoops in like a little cleaning superhero. From edges to carpets and even pesky pet hair, it adapts automatically so your floors stay spotless while your home smells fresh and inviting.
$599.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum
Meet the vacuum that does it all – strong suction for deep whole-home cleaning, plus the versatility for quick spots and pet hair patrol. With up to 60 minutes of runtime, a handy handheld mode, and super dust-trapping power, it keeps your floors – and your home – happy and sparkling.
$799.99 on Amazon

 

Bissell PowerClean FurFinder 200W Self-Standing Cordless Vacuum
Pet owners, rejoice! The Bissell vacuum expertly tackles stubborn fur and messes with a powerful 200W brushless motor, removing up to 95% of embedded pet hair – twice as fast as the leading competitor.
$299.99 on Amazon

 

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Forget the maid – this Dreame robot vacuum is your ultimate helper, tackling hard-to-reach spots and using intelligent 3D mapping to keep every corner perfectly clean.
$859.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – $12.97

The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste – $12.73

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99

 

Bissell Stick Vacuum
Affordable and powerful, this lightweight vacuum quickly converts to a removable hand vac for hard-to-reach areas, featuring a bagless 0.67L dirt cup, cyclonic separation with washable filter, and a 15-foot cord for easy cleaning.
$39.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Bissell Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Enjoy full-size power in a lightweight design – easily reach hidden dirt with specialized tools, a long extension wand, and TurboBrush, while cyclonic technology and a built-in lifetime filter ensure powerful, low-maintenance cleaning.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Shark Rocket Ultra-Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum
Ultra-lightweight at under 9 pounds, this vacuum converts to a handheld for floor-to-ceiling cleaning, with fingertip controls, swivel steering, and dual storage options.
$169.98 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Shark Rocket Pet Pro
With self-cleaning brushrolls, Dirt Engage technology, and anti-allergen HEPA filtration, this lightweight vacuum delivers whole-home cleaning from floor to ceiling – plus a removable handheld for tackling hard-to-reach messes.
$249.99 on Amazon (was $299.98)

You may also like:

4 Pack Food Storage Organizer Bins – $21.99

Swiffer Wet & Dry Sweeper Starter Kit – $19.98

Story continues below advertisement

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber – $19.98

More from The Curator
