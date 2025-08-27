Menu

Canada

Alberta senior celebrates 2nd hole-in-one

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 8:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta senior celebrates 2nd hole-in-one'
Alberta senior celebrates 2nd hole-in-one
The love of the game of golf has led to a lifetime of incredible accomplishments for one local golfer. Nicole Stillger has more on something even the professionals could only dream of.
Verna Stevenson has been a regular on the golf course for more than three decades.

“I love being out on the course in the nice weather. I love the friends and it’s a sport you can carry on your whole life,” she said.

At 92 years old, she golfs twice a week in a ladies league at Country Side Golf Club in Sherwood Park, along with her daughter.

“It’s really nice to be able to golf with mom and the foursome that we have. We’ve been golfing together for quite a while,” Karen Stevenson said.

During a round in mid-July, Verna was on hole three when she achieved every golfer’s dream — a hole in one.

“If I hit it, my ball will generally go straight. I got lucky and it rolled in,” Verna said.

What’s even more amazing is it’s actually Verna’s second ace. She scored her first one at age 78.

Her daughter was there for both. “It’s just really kind of special when you see someone get a hole in one, and she’s the only one I’ve seen get a hole in one,” Karen said.

Watch the video above for more.

