Norman Reedus’s son, Mingus, faces charges after assault arrest

Mingus Reedus, the son of The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and former supermodel Helena Christensen, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after he was arrested and charged with assault on Aug. 23.

Police apprehended Reedus while responding to an assault in progress, according to the New York City Police Department.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman with “minor injuries” to her neck and leg, and she was transported to the hospital in “stable” condition, according to USA Today.

Reedus, 25, was initially charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing. He was later charged with three additional counts: assault – recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

During his virtual court appearance, Reedus spoke with Judge Michelle Weber about the terms of extending a temporary order of protection that was issued at his arraignment.

Reedus is restricted from contacting the women he is accused of assaulting, according to the New York Daily News, and he is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The judge told Reedus he must leave immediately if he sees the woman at the apartment building where they had both lived.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, was present during Tuesday’s court session and told People that Reedus’s “innocence will become clear” as “the facts emerge.”

“Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they [the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office] chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanours or less. This speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor’s in-court comments,” she said.

“Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty.”

View image in full screen (L-R) Norman Reedus and Mingus Reedus attend the Norman Reedus Star Ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This isn’t Reedus’s first time facing criminal allegations.

In 2022, Reedus pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he was accused of punching a 24-year-old woman in the face, according to People. Reedus was initially charged with misdemeanour assault for the incident.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, told police she had a verbal confrontation with him. She alleged that he punched her in the face and police reported that she was injured below the left eye.

Reedus spoke with the New York Daily News after the incident and alleged that the woman and her friends came after him and his friends while they were at the San Gennaro festival in New York City. He alleged that the women went after him and when he “threw his arm out” to protect himself, he accidentally hit the woman.

“It was instinct,” he said. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.

“We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend,” he continued. “It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”

He also alleged that the women “swarmed” him, with “one pulling my hair from the back, another throwing water in my face.”

His lawyer, Isabelle Kirshner, told the outlet that the charges were “baseless and will be met with a rigorous defence. He was the victim of this incident.”

Kirshner negotiated with the district attorney to downgrade Reedus’s charges to disorderly conduct, which led to a plea deal.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and was required to attend five private counselling sessions.