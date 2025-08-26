Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engaged as pop star reveals 1st glimpse of ring

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a love story: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married.

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote in a slideshow post shared on both their accounts, which also included a photo of the engagement ring.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce kneels before Taylor Swift in the first image. The two are in a garden, surrounded by flowers, with Kelce gazing lovingly at the popstar. Taylor Swift/Instagram

The photo slideshow was set to one of Swift’s songs, So High School, from her album The Tortured Poets Department. The song describes the emotions and journey of a high school crush, referencing teenage memories like playing truth or dare and spin the bottle, watching your crush play the video Grand Theft Auto, and watching American Pie together on a Saturday night.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift, in a white dress with black stripes, holds Travis Kelce’s face. Kelce, dressed in a dark shirt, smiles at her with his eyes closed. Taylor Swift/Instagram

In the second picture, the couple hold each other, touching foreheads.

Swift, 35, in a Ralph Lauren striped silk-blend dress, holds Kelce’s face.

Kelce, 35, dressed in a dark shirt, smiles at her with his eyes closed.

The third picture shows off some bling, with Swift and Kelce holding hands.

A sparkling diamond ring can be seen on Swift’s finger. According to US Weekly, the ring is an old mine brilliant cut designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Estate Diamond Jewelry’s Benjamin Khordipour told wedding site Brides that Swift’s ring “was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style.”

“We estimate the price of her ring to be $550,000,” Khordipour said.

Swift can be seen wearing a Cartier watch to go with the look, with a golden strap and a rectangular white dial – a style that compliments her ring.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26. Taylor Swift/Instagram

View image in full screen The next picture in the slide show is of the couple hugging, with Kelce’s back to the camera. Swift’s left hand, with her new engagement ring and watch on full display, rests gently on the back of Kelce’s head. Taylor Swift/Instagram

Her left arm, resting on Kelce’s back, sports a thin golden bracelet.

View image in full screen The last picture in the slide show is of the couple sitting on a bench beneath an archway full of flowers on trellises. Taylor Swift/Instagram

The last picture in the slide show is of the couple sitting on a bench beneath an archway full of flowers on trellises. Swift is resting her head on Kelce’s shoulder, with her legs across his lap. She wears brown sandals and Kelce is dressed in a pair of white shorts.

Kelce is a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift is a 14-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and celebrity, and the pair began their high-profile romance in 2023.

Fans and friends of the couple were quick to congratulate Swift and Kelce after news of their engagement spread.

Kelce’s longtime Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes reposted the couple’s announcement on his Instagram Stories with three heart emojis.

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love,” Mahomes’ wife, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing the engagement announcement.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Brittany Mahome’s Instagram Stories. Brittanylynne/Instagram

The official NFL account on X reacted to the news, writing, “Congratulations to Travis and Taylor.”

Swift recently shared details about the beginning of her relationship with Kelce in her nearly two-hour appearance on the New Heights podcast.

When Swift was discussing the Eras Tour, Kelce described it as a catalyst for his interest in Swift.

Swift said Kelce tried to meet her during her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in July 2023.

0:40 Taylor Swift unveils new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast

She joked that he “threw a man tantrum” when he wasn’t able to give her the friendship bracelet he had for her.

“This dude didn’t get a meet-and-greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem, that’s what I thought at first,” Swift shared.

But Swift went on to say that Kelce declaring his interest in dating her on his podcast was “wild.”

“It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I want to date you,'” she said.

“That’s what it does when you’re on the stage and you perform in Arrowhead. That’s what it did to me,” Kelce added. “You come to Arrowhead, I get to meet you. That’s the perk of playing for the Chiefs.”

Swift said Kelce planned to meet her during the concert that night.

“You realize he didn’t even reach out to our management. I was like, when this podcast came out, I was like, ‘Did he ever reach out to be like, in the tents, or did we know he was in the building?” Swift said. “He came with Pat [Patrick Mahomes], and thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room.”

The Fortnight singer went on to say that Kelce wanting to date her “felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?'”

Kelce went on to say he wanted Swift to “just meet me once, just give me a chance.”

“I was like, ‘If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,'” Swift said.

Swift is about to release her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on Oct. 3. She wrapped up the Eras Tour, which covered 149 cities around the world and brought in more than $2 billion in revenue, in Vancouver, B.C., in December 2024.