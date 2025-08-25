Menu

Fire

More people evacuated as wildfire intensifies in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 6:25 am
Some who call Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley home are keeping a close eye on an out-of-control wildfire to see if an evacuation order will be expanded in the area.

The province’s Department of Emergency Management asked people on Sunday night living along a portion of Highway 10 in the West Dalhousie area to leave their homes as the Long Lake wildfire roared nearby.

It wasn’t the first time area fire officials had asked people to evacuate on Sunday, as an alert was issued earlier in the day calling on people living on parts of Morse Road and Thorne Road to flee.

The wildfire was estimated to be around 32 square kilometres earlier on Sunday, though officials said later in the day that the blaze had grown.

Smoke from the Long Lake wildfire has led to an air quality warning being issued in Annapolis County, with Environment Canada saying air quality is significantly reduced.

There are currently three wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, with the Long Lake wildfire being the only blaze that’s classified as out-of-control.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

