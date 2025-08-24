SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Som Tum Thai (Green Papaya Salad)

By Angus An, Chef-Owner, Sainam Special to Global News
Posted August 24, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Sainam, a restaurant dedicated to highlighting the flavours of Thailand’s Isaan region, has seven green papaya salad variations on its menu.
Sainam, a restaurant dedicated to highlighting the flavours of Thailand’s Isaan region, has seven green papaya salad variations on its menu. Sainam Restaurant
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Som Tum Thai (Green Papaya Salad)

Recipe by: Chef Angus An, Sainam

SERVES: 2

 

Sainam, a restaurant dedicated to highlighting the flavours of Thailand’s Isaan region, has seven green papaya salad variations on its menu. Green papaya salad, a dish the Isaan region is famous for, is known for its bold, robust, and sharp flavours. This recipe is a classic version, known as Som Tum Thai.

 

Ingredients

2-3 red Thai bird’s eye chilies

1-2 garlic cloves

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pinch of coarse sea salt

Story continues below advertisement

2 Tbsp palm sugar

2 Tbsp dried prawns

1 Tbsp roasted peanuts, skinned

1 Tbsp Tamarind Water (page 233)

1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

Fish sauce, to taste

1 cup shredded green papaya

⅛ cup sliced long beans, cut into

1-inch lengths

4 cherry tomatoes, halved

Trending Now

2 Tbsp shredded carrot

 

Method

  1. Using a mortar and pestle, pound the chilies and garlic together into a fine paste, using a pinch of salt as an abrasive. Add the palm sugar, dried prawns, and roasted peanuts, and pound everything together until it becomes a coarse paste. Add the tamarind water, lime juice, and fish sauce to complete the dressing, and stir with the pestle until fully incorporated.

 

  1. Add the green papaya, long beans, cherry tomatoes, and carrot and pound lightly to bruise and soften them so they can absorb the dressing. then toss to combine with the paste. Alternatively, if your mortar and pestle isn’t large enough to handle all the ingredients, you can use a pestle with a large mixing bowl for the vegetables. The finished salad should taste sour, salty, lightly sweet, and hot.

Sponsored content

AdChoices