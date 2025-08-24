Recipe: Som Tum Thai (Green Papaya Salad)

See more sharing options

Som Tum Thai (Green Papaya Salad)

Recipe by: Chef Angus An, Sainam

SERVES: 2

Sainam, a restaurant dedicated to highlighting the flavours of Thailand’s Isaan region, has seven green papaya salad variations on its menu. Green papaya salad, a dish the Isaan region is famous for, is known for its bold, robust, and sharp flavours. This recipe is a classic version, known as Som Tum Thai.

Ingredients

2-3 red Thai bird’s eye chilies

1-2 garlic cloves

Pinch of coarse sea salt

2 Tbsp palm sugar

2 Tbsp dried prawns

1 Tbsp roasted peanuts, skinned

1 Tbsp Tamarind Water (page 233)

1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

Fish sauce, to taste

1 cup shredded green papaya

⅛ cup sliced long beans, cut into

1-inch lengths

4 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp shredded carrot

Method

Using a mortar and pestle, pound the chilies and garlic together into a fine paste, using a pinch of salt as an abrasive. Add the palm sugar, dried prawns, and roasted peanuts, and pound everything together until it becomes a coarse paste. Add the tamarind water, lime juice, and fish sauce to complete the dressing, and stir with the pestle until fully incorporated.