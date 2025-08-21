Lil Nas X hospitalized in Los Angeles for ‘possible overdose,’ say reports

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Lil Nas X has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a possible overdose.

In a video shared by TMZ, the Old Town Road rapper, 26, was seen in his underwear and cowboy boots, roaming along Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighbourhood around 4 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Someone driving by Nas, born Montero Hill, recorded him, while he repeatedly pointed at the camera and at one point, placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight,” Nas tells the person behind the camera. “You know where it’s at.”

“Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down?” he asks the person. “Uh-oh, somebody’s going to have to pay for that!”

Nas goes on to say that it’s going to be “a beautiful sunrise” and threatens to throw the person’s phone.

“I’m going to throw it far away so you never see it again. I don’t like phones,” he says in the video.

According to the TMZ, several people in the area had reported seeing “a naked man” walking in the road. When the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers reportedly responded, they found Nas walking down the middle of the road.

The Industry Baby rapper charged at police, who put him in handcuffs and told paramedics that Nas might have experienced a possible overdose, LAPD told a local NBC news affiliate. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.

LAPD sources told the NBC affiliate that the 26-year-old artist is expected to be booked on suspicion of misdemeanour battery on a police officer.

Nas has not addressed the incident since his hospitalization and his representatives have not made an official comment on the reports.

The latest incident follows a separate health scare Nas faced earlier this year.

In April, the That’s What I Want singer revealed that he had been hospitalized with partial facial paralysis, which temporarily affected the movement on the right side of his face. He posted an Instagram video of himself from the hospital bed, telling his followers that he “lost control” of movement in his face.

“This is me doing a full smile by the way,” he said in the video. “I can’t even laugh right, bro.”

The Grammy-winning rapper told his fans that he was OK, adding, “stop being sad for me!”

In 2019, the rapper rose to fame after his breakthrough single, Old Town Road, became a viral hit.

Nas is set to release his upcoming second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.