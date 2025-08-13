Murder charge laid in death of man in Coquitlam

See more sharing options

A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a death in Coquitlam earlier this month.

Coquitlam RCMP was called to reports of an assault with a weapon in the 400 block of Midvale Street on the morning of Aug. 1.

Officers found a seriously injured man at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Steven Mosdell, 59, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. Those charged were later upgraded to second-degree murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the two men knew one another.

Anyone with information or with video shot in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.